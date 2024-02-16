Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley Sells 7,878 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.4 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$84.41 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.08.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

