Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,486. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

