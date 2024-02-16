PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) vs. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Critical Comparison

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PointsBet and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PointsBet N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -30.41% -96.17% -26.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PointsBet and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DraftKings $2.24 billion 17.05 -$1.38 billion ($2.18) -20.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PointsBet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

32.8% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PointsBet and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PointsBet 0 1 2 0 2.67 DraftKings 2 2 23 0 2.78

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $40.04, suggesting a potential downside of 9.95%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than PointsBet.

Summary

DraftKings beats PointsBet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

