PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,404 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $48,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

