PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $428.69 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $319.23 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

