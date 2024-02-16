PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $61,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

