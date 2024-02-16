PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 131,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 183,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.