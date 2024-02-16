Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,447 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,830,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

