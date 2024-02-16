Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 175,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

