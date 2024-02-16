Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,120 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after buying an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 985,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

