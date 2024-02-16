Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $87.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.