Philip G. Brace Acquires 15,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
