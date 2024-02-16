PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGTI

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.