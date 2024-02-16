PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

