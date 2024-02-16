PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

