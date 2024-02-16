PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.