Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYO. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

PAYO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,264.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $482,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

