Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 1,730,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,971. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

