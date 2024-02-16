Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 314,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

