Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PANW opened at $366.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 208.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

