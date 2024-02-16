Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock worth $25,635,461. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

