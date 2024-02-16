Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 234,834 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,834 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.88% of BM Technologies worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

