Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $468,000 in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,830,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 133.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

