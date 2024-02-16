Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Heritage Financial worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,021,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,355. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

