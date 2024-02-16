Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,996 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Quantum worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 453,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,292. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

