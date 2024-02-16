Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 235,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.44%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

