Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Sells 50,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSG

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.