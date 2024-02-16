Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Organovo Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

