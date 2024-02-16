Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

