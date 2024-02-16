Oppenheimer Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.65 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

