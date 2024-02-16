One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.82% of One Stop Systems worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 42,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,997. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.