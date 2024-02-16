One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.82% of One Stop Systems worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

About One Stop Systems

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 42,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.13. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

