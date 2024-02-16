OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OceanPal Stock Performance
Shares of OP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.41. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $12.20.
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%.
OceanPal Company Profile
OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.
