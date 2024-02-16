OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OceanPal Stock Performance

Shares of OP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.41. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%.

Institutional Trading of OceanPal

OceanPal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OP. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in OceanPal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OceanPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OceanPal by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OceanPal during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

