Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) CEO Christopher M. Courtney Acquires 400 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher M. Courtney bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,612.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,252.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

