Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $186.36 on Monday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

