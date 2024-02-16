Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-1.15 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 640,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,672. The stock has a market cap of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 866.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 385.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

