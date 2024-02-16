Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.350 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 251,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $715.95 million, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

