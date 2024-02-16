Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.04 million.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $170.11. 62,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. Nova has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $172.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nova by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

