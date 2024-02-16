News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
News Stock Down 0.3 %
NWS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. News has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.35.
News Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Institutional Trading of News
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Stories
