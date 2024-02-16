Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.28.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,327,000 after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

