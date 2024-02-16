Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

