Netrum Price Reaches $24.62 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Netrum has a total market cap of $52.68 million and $2,301.86 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $24.62 or 0.00047379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.62088707 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,301.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

