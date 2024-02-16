Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $581.25

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $581.25 and last traded at $579.33, with a volume of 5581109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $554.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $256.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

