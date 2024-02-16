NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

