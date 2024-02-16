Needham & Company LLC Raises KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $35.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares in the company, valued at $814,517.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

