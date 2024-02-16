Needham & Company LLC Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $320.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,478,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,496,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,883,000 after purchasing an additional 465,881 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,061,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,446,000 after purchasing an additional 570,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

