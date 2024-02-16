Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.41. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 27,936 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.