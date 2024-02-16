Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NSSC has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.