NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

