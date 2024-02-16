Nabors Industries’ (NBR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
